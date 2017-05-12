Bones Identified As Remains Of Missing Santa Cruz Mom

May 12, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Jeanette Susan Herum, Missing Person, Mother, Santa Cruz, Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Bones discovered last year have been identified as the remains of a woman who disappeared in 2012 after giving birth in a Santa Cruz maternity ward, Santa Cruz County sheriff’s officials announced Friday.

Santa Cruz resident Jeanette Susan Herum, who was 29 at the time, walked out of the Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center on Nov. 22, 2012, leaving her newborn son in the care of the hospital.

Herum was not reported missing until 2014 because she had a history of going long periods without contacting her family, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman did not have any medical conditions that would have placed her at risk and was classified by sheriff’s investigators as a voluntarily missing adult, Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Lt. Kelly Kent said.

Herum’s son was living with his father’s parents as of 2015.

A couple found Herum’s bones while out on a walk and notified the sheriff’s office, officials said. According to the sheriff’s office, Herum’s parents died before her remains were found.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating the suspicious circumstances of her disappearance and death and have asked anyone with information about the case to call (831) 454-7635.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch