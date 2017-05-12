Detectives Recover $500,000 Worth of Stolen Cosmetics

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A San Leandro couple has been arrested for their role in a series of cosmetics robberies targeting CVS and Walgreens drug stores throughout the Bay Area, authorities announced Friday.
In February, four suspects were arrested in San Francisco after committing another crime against Walgreens. Three of the four suspects have since been charged with 29 counts of crimes in Alameda County including the 5 robberies of drug stores in Berkeley.
During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that 43-year-old Rosa Jimenez has been receiving the stolen property from the suspects.
A search Wednesday at Jimenez’s residence on the 2000 block of San Leandro Boulevard in San Leandro and a nearby storage unit uncovered boxes and boxes of stolen cosmetics. In all, $500,000 of stolen cosmetics was recovered.
Jimenez and her 50-year-old boyfriend Enrique Rodriguez were taken into custody and were being held in Berkeley city jail on charges of receiving stolen goods and being an accessory to a felony.