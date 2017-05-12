FedEx Computer System Suffering Malware Attack

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx Corp. is confirming that it is suffering a malware attack.

A statement from the delivery company Friday said its Windows-based systems were “experiencing interference” due to malware and that it was trying to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

It gave no further details.

Computer systems at companies and hospitals in dozens of countries were hit Friday, apparently part of a huge extortion plot.

The so-called ransomware attack appears to exploit a weakness that was purportedly identified by the U.S. National Security Agency and leaked to the internet. It encrypts data on infected computers and demands payment before the information is unencrypted.

France’s government cybersecurity agency is urging French Internet users to take measures to protect themselves from a new ransomware detected in several other countries.

An official with the ANSSI cybersecurity agency told The Associated Press that it has not detected any French targets of the new ransomware so far. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

ANSSI issued a warning message Friday night suggesting upgrades to security systems and measures to protect servers. It says any device using Windows is vulnerable to the ransomware.

ANSSI has been investigating a hacking attack and document leaks targeting French President-elect Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign.

