Stephen Colbert Gleefully Responds ‘I Won’ To Insults From Trump

May 12, 2017 7:33 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert has gleefully responded to insults hurled his way by President Donald Trump, cheering the fact that he finally got Trump to say his name.

Trump told Time Magazine that Colbert was a “no-talent guy” and “there’s nothing funny about what he says.” The president also took credit for Colbert’s improved ratings, saying he didn’t start doing better until he started attacking Trump.

Colbert responded on his CBS “Late Show” on Thursday. As if talking to Trump, Colbert said that by addressing the president in his monologue, “don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name?” He added: “I won.”


Colbert mentioned that since Trump believes he’s responsible for Colbert’s success, the only way Trump could take him down is by resigning.

