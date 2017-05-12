Train Release Star-Studded ‘Drink It Up’ Music Video

May 12, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Drink It Up, George Lopez, Jim Breuer, Ken Jeong, Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Bedingfield, O.A.R., Patrick Monahan, Play That Song Tour, Train

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Train debuted their star-studded “Drink It Up” music video Friday. This song is the second single off the band’s album, A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat, which hit stores January 27th.

The video features NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, along with comedians Ken Jeong, George Lopez and Jim Breuer. In the video, the comedians and Train frontman Patrick Monahan crash Lynch’s wedding after being left off the invite list.

This video arrives ahead of the band’s over 45-city Play That Song Tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, May 12th. The tour will feature O.A.R. & Natasha Bedingfield as special guests.

Watch the music video below:

Train’s Play That Song Tour will arrive at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 along with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield.

Fans can order tickets on the band’s website, www.savemesanfrancisco.com.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

