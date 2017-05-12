More Suspicious Car Fires Set In Walnut Creek, Lafayette

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Firefighters said two more suspicious vehicle fires were set in the East Bay Friday morning, this time in Lafayette and in Walnut Creek.

The fires were set on Crescenta Court in Lafayette and on Juanita Drive in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

There were no reported injuries in the fires.

The fires Friday morning mark the sixth and seventh vehicle fires set this week in the East Bay.

There were two vehicle fires reported in Brentwood Thursday, one reported in Walnut Creek and one in Lafayette on Wednesday, and there was a fire reported in Martinez on Monday.

Investigators have said they believe the vehicle fires may be related and tied to other cases from earlier this year.

Anyone who lives near the scene of a recent vehicle fire and may have witnessed unusual or suspicious activity is asked to call the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Arson Tip Line at 1 (866) 50-ARSON.

