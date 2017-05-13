Nevada Raises Speed Limit To 80 MPH On Interstate 80 Near Reno

FORTY MILE DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Of all the things you can do legally in Nevada, but not most other places, driving 80 mph lately hasn’t been one of them.
That changed this week when new speed-limit signs started popping up in place of 75 mph (121 kph) markers on a stretch of the state’s main east-west highway.
Nevada joins South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Utah in allowing people to drive 80 mph (129 kph) in certain, mostly rural areas. The highest speed limit in the U.S. is 85 mph (137 kph) on a Texas toll road from Austin to San Antonio.
Nevada’s new limit applies to 130 miles (209 kilometers) of Interstate 80 in the high desert, from 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Reno to the rural town of Winnemucca.
One Comment
Thank you, Nevada! It’s about time! Most of our interstate highways were built for at least 75 mph, which I believe was the speed limit before the gasoline shortage in the late 1970’s or early 1980’s. Now we have much safer cars, and most are either electric or hybrid, or they get double the gas mileage of the 1970s-1980s. Also, extremely poor drivers felt comfortable on freeways after speeds were lowered. They slow everyone else down and cause accidents (whether they are involved in them or not). Raising the speed limit wherever possible should streamline traffic and encourage poor drivers to stay off the freeways.