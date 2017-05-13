Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Crash

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The driver of a stolen vehicle is in serious condition after a traffic accident Saturday afternoon in unincorporated San Leandro, according to Alameda County fire officials.
Fire officials said the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County sheriff’s deputies, along with firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Miramonte Avenue at 3:03 p.m. on reports of an overturned vehicle.
According to fire officials, the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, launched off of a street above, plummeting 70 feet before landing on its roof.
Fire officials said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. There were no other reports of injury, and the incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
