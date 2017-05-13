Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Crash

May 13, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: Alameda County Fire Department, Crime, Injury Crash, Stolen Vehicle

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The driver of a stolen vehicle is in serious condition after a traffic accident Saturday afternoon in unincorporated San Leandro, according to Alameda County fire officials.

Fire officials said the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County sheriff’s deputies, along with firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Miramonte Avenue at 3:03 p.m. on reports of an overturned vehicle.

According to fire officials, the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, launched off of a street above, plummeting 70 feet before landing on its roof.

Fire officials said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. There were no other reports of injury, and the incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch