Police Arrest San Leandro Couple Linked To $500K In Stolen Makeup

May 13, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: San Leandro, Stolen Cosmetics

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A San Leandro couple has been arrested after authorities discovered a huge cache of $500,000 worth of stolen beauty products.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Rosa Jimenez and her boyfriend 50-year-old Enrique Rodriguez on suspicion of receiving stolen goods and being an accessory to a felony last week. Police say they are linked to several cosmetics robberies at Bay Area CVS and Walgreens stores.

An investigation involving several agencies led authorities to Jimenez’s home and a nearby storage unit where there uncovered a half a million dollars worth of “stolen cosmetics and other items,” according to Berkeleyside. The boxes contained lipsticks, foundations, nail polish and other beauty products. Authorities believe the goods were being sold at flea markets and online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch