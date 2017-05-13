Police Arrest San Leandro Couple Linked To $500K In Stolen Makeup

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A San Leandro couple has been arrested after authorities discovered a huge cache of $500,000 worth of stolen beauty products.
Officers arrested 43-year-old Rosa Jimenez and her boyfriend 50-year-old Enrique Rodriguez on suspicion of receiving stolen goods and being an accessory to a felony last week. Police say they are linked to several cosmetics robberies at Bay Area CVS and Walgreens stores.
An investigation involving several agencies led authorities to Jimenez’s home and a nearby storage unit where there uncovered a half a million dollars worth of “stolen cosmetics and other items,” according to Berkeleyside. The boxes contained lipsticks, foundations, nail polish and other beauty products. Authorities believe the goods were being sold at flea markets and online.