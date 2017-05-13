Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old San Leandro Boy

May 13, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Missing, San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police in San Leandro were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy.

Esteban Guero Lieba, 11, was last seen Friday at 3 p.m. at John Muir Middle School in San Leandro.

Police described Lieba as biracial, 5 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black or burgundy short sleeve shirt and jeans.

Police said he might have run away with an “uncle” to an unknown location.

The “uncle” has not been identified.

Anyone with information on Lieba’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

