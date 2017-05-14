Suspect Shot By Store Clerk In Fairfield Attempted Robbery

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition after he attempted to rob a business in Fairfield Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said offers responded to a smoke shop in the 2100 block of North Texas Street at 12:40 p.m. on reports of a man yielding a gun. As officers were responding, a call came in that a man inside the store had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the man lying on the floor and bleeding from the chest. They immediately performed first aid to him until emergency personnel arrived and took him to a hospital. Police said several witnesses told officers the suspect entered the store wearing a mask, before pulling a gun from his waistband and attempted to rob the place.

The store’s clerk, fearing for his life, pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect in the chest. Officers recovered the suspect’s gun, which turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun, police said.

According to police, detectives were called to the scene to interview witnesses and the store clerk is not facing any charges at this time as his gun was legally possessed and he shot the suspect in self-defense.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.