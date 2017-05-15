Classmates Mourn Teen Killed In Fremont Crash

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Classmates met with James Logan High School counselors Monday as they tried to cope with the death of a popular senior in a weekend car crash in Fremont.

Authorities said 18-year-old Shane Marcelino died when the Toyota Yaris driven by her mother collided with a Chevrolet Malibu at 2:27 a.m. Sunday.

Principal Abhi Brar said Marcelino was an honor student and set to graduate in about a month. Her death has stunned her classmates and friends.

“She was an amazing human being,” Brar said. “She had a bright future ahead of her.”

Ten counselors, including two social workers and two psychologists, were available Monday at the high school to help comfort the mourning students, Brar said.

Police responded to the early morning collision at the intersection of northbound Fremont Boulevard and Darwin Drive. Investigators said Marcelino’s mother was turning left from southbound Fremont Boulevard onto eastbound Darwin Drive when her Toyota collided with the Chevrolet traveling north on Fremont Boulevard.

Marcelino’s mother suffered injuries that were considered major but not life-threatening, Two people in the Chevrolet were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Officers were investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, but that could take weeks, police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to get in touch with Fremont police traffic Officer Alexander Gregory at agregory@fremont.gov.