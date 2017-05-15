Firefighters Injured Battling Antioch House Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Two firefighters suffered an electrical shock from an illegal power bypass while battling a late night two-alarm house fire in Antioch, authorities said.

Contra Costa County Fire Capt. George Lang said two residents of the home also received medical treatment for minor burns suffered as they were trying to escape the flames.

The blaze was reported at 10:47 p.m. in the kitchen of at a house in the 3500 block of Blythe Drive.

“The first units (on the scene) saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back corner and called in a second alarm,” Lang said.

As the firefighters were extinguishing the kitchen fire, two of them received a strong electrical shock.

“Securing the utilities, as they were fighting the fire, two of our firefighters were injured and shocked by electrical current which came from a bypass which is a way of stealing power before it gets to the meter,” Lang said. “It’s unprotected.”

He said fortunately the firefighters were not seriously injured and have returned to duty.

Lang said investigators were trying to determine if the occupants of the home — who were renters — were responsible for the illegal bypass or if the home owner install it.

He said whoever was responsible may face criminal charges.

The fire was brought under control at about 11:30 p.m. A cause has yet to be determined.