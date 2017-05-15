Katy Perry Unveils Album Title, Announces North American Tour

By Hayden Wright
(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry’s long-awaited follow-up to Prism finally has a title and a release date: The record is called Witness and it drops June 9. Fans have already heard lead singles “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit” from Perry’s fifth studio album.
In addition, Perry has announced a North American tour to promote the album, Witness: The Tour. The first date of the tour is September 7 in Columbus, Ohio and it wraps up next February in Vancouver.
On the album, Katy says she’s made “purposeful pop” music that addresses her participation in the 2016 election (as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton) as well as the Trump administration. An unrelated rumor suggests that Perry could become a judge on the upcoming American Idol reboot.
On Twitter, Perry shared a teaser for the tour:
