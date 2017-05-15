LAX Paparazzi-Free Zone Gives Camera-Shy Celebs Privacy For A Price

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sorry, paparazzi. Celebrities who are sick of being stalked by photographers at Los Angeles International Airport can now find some privacy — not to mention luxury — at a new terminal.

The $22 million facility called the Private Suite opened Monday and offers an exclusive entrance, one-on-one security screening and plush lounges.

And when it’s time to catch the flight, privileged travelers get a private car ride across the tarmac to the aircraft, head-of-state style.

The terminal is available to anyone who can afford fees up to $3,500 for a domestic flight or $4,000 for an international flight. Annual memberships are also available.

The terminal was built by a security consulting firm that says it will generate $35 million in revenue for the airport over the next nine years.

Lounges for for the not-so-famous have gained popularity at airports across the country.

San Francisco International has 17 private lounges that flyers can access for a fee. Entry requirements, services and privileges vary with each airline.

Oakland International has the Escape Lounge offering food, wi-fi and other services. Passengers can book in advance or walk up. Standard entry is about $45. There are Escape Lounges in Minneapolis and at several airports in the U.K.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.