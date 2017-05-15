Mary J. Blige To Close Out ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour At The Oakland Paramount Theatre

By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – Mary J. Blige will launch her highly anticipated North American Strength of a Woman Tour July 30th at the Chicago Theater. Lalah Hathaway will join Blige on tour.
Blige’s 13th studio album, Strength of a Woman, arrived April 28th, the record featured collaborations with Migos’ Quavo, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot and Kanye West.
Check out the Strength of a Woman dates below:
7/30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
8/1 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
8/2 – Cleveland, OH @ Hard Rock Live
8/4 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
8/5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theater
8/6 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
8/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Wolf Creek Amphitheater
8/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
8/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
8/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk
8/19 – New York City, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Gardens
8/22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
8/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
8/25 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
8/26 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
8/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
9/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
9/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
9/6 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater
9/8 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
9/9 – Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theatre
Visit Blige’s website for ticketing information about her upcoming tour.
