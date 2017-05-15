New Solar Townhome Community in Oakland Nearly Sold Out

WEST OAKLAND, CA (SPONSORED CONTENT) – In just over a year, Station House, a community of 171 solar-powered townhomes by City Ventures, is nearly sold out. The final collection of Station House’s most popular floorplans are now available for purchase. Some residences, the last homes with private backyards, will be ready for move-in within the next few months.

Each green, energy-efficient home includes high-end Bosch® appliances and other innovations such as NEST® thermostats and SunPower® solar systems. The residences are powered by advanced solar technology, eliminating gas bills and reducing electric bills by up to 80 percent depending on usage.

These trendy townhome-style condominiums offer a variety of floorplans featuring attached garages, private backyards, open kitchens, decks, and “flex spaces.” Prices for the homes start in the upper $600,000’s.

“With prices in the $600,000s and up, and mortgage rates that are still low, buying is comparable to rental prices at new developments,” said Phil Kerr, CEO of homebuilding at City Ventures. “The two- and three-bedroom townhomes are priced at around $500 per square foot, or about a third or less of new condo pricing in San Francisco.”

West Oakland is becoming a popular place to live—people are drawn by its proximity to transportation and access to nearby shopping and dining. Residents are less than a 10 minute BART ride from downtown San Francisco and downtown Oakland, and just a few miles from Berkeley and Emeryville.

One of the three parks in the community is now complete, and in the last few months, the first residents have moved in. The Station House Sales Office and Model Homes are open daily from 10am – 6pm.

1818 14th St., Oakland, CA 94607(510) 238-1128stationhouse@cityventures.com

This is a sponsored article.

For more, visit www.liveatstationhouse.com