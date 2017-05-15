Santa Rosa Mother Released On Bond From Immigration Detention

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF)– A mother of three from Santa Rosa who has been in immigration detention for more than a year was released on a $25,000 bond Monday, an

advocate said.

Yazmin Elias Obregon, 34, was reunited with her family for the first time in nearly 15 months, said Blanca Vazquez, a leader of a campaign to free her.

Obregon was released from the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on Monday. She had been transferred there from Contra Costa County’s West County Detention Center in Richmond last week.

“She is finally at liberty and able to be with her family,” Vazquez said.

The bond that got her out of immigration detention was granted by Immigration Judge Scott Simpson on Thursday in San Francisco and an anonymous donor offered to put up the $25,000, Vazquez said.

“It’s kind of a miracle,” she said of the offer.

Before she was released, Obregon was taken to the Sonoma County facility because there was a bench warrant for her arrest there.

The bench warrant was issued because Elias had missed a hearing regarding a 2015 citation for driving under the influence because she was in immigration detention. The warrant has been lifted, Vazquez said.

Elias came to Santa Rosa from Mexico at the age of 4 and is the mother of three teenagers who are U.S. citizens.

She is currently facing deportation proceedings and the bond will be in effect until the proceedings are completed. The date of her deportation

hearing has not been set, her attorney Luis Reyes Savalza said last week.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took Elias into custody on Feb. 26, 2016, after a state court probation hearing related to a citation she received for driving under the influence in 2015.

Although state court judges in the DUI criminal case had said she could remain free on probation while continuing rehabilitation for addictions related to abuse by two former boyfriends, Simpson denied release on bond at immigration hearings last year.

He said the reason was that her three DUI convictions and four citations for driving without a license showed that she was a danger to the community.

Obregon’s lawyers say she has recovered from alcoholism and methamphetamine addictions that were responses to severe domestic abuse.