4 Health Screenings You Should Consider For Your Employees

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. businesses lose $225.8 billion due to employee illness annually. Additionally, the Harvard Business Review has found that employees who work for companies that prioritize their health have greater levels of job satisfaction, loyalty and productivity than those who do not. As such, business owners have considerable incentive to keep their workers as healthy as possible. One surefire way for entrepreneurs to cultivate a culture of wellness within their companies is through regular health screenings. Performing regular health screenings can not only save your company significant amounts of money that would be lost to medical bills and decreased productivity, they can also boost job satisfaction and employee loyalty.

1. Body Mass Index (BMI)

Body mass index screenings, which are used to determine how much of a person’s weight is composed of body fat, are great for detecting potential health issues before they become serious. That’s because they can help identify an individual’s risk factors for contracting an array of illnesses. If someone has a high BMI, they lifely have elevated risk factors for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, among many other potentially serious conditions. Conversely, individuals who register lower BMI levels are more susceptible to illnesses like osteoporosis, anemia, and a compromised immune system.

2. Blood Pressure

High blood pressure can result in the development of numerous debilitating illnesses, including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. However, since high blood pressure lacks obvious symptoms, many individuals remain untreated for years until they experience a health scare. In fact, one study found that more than half of Americans living with high blood pressure are actually unaware of their condition. A quick and inexpensive blood pressure screening can pay significant dividends down the line.

3. Eye Exams

Eye exams are primarily used to assess eye health, but they can also detect a host of other serious conditions, as a number of illnesses affecting other parts of the body that would otherwise go undetected can sometimes originally manifest with ocular symptoms. These conditions include cardiovascular illnesses like hypertension and diabetes; pulmonary disorders like asthma and pneumonia; and viral infections like measles and mononucleosis.

4. Dental Exams

Similar to eye exams, dental checkups can uncover a range of previously undetected illnesses. Serious conditions like oral cancer, anemia, acid reflux and diabetes can be identified during a regular dental exam. Dental exams can also reveal symptoms of a mental health issue; for example, a person who is unknowingly grinding her teeth may be dealing with untreated stress.

These simple health screenings are simple, effective, and affordable. Encourage your employees to get screened today!

