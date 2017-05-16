Convicted Murderer, Fugitive Arrested At BART Bay Fair Station

(CBS SF) — A convicted murderer and fugitive from the state of Washington was arrested on drug charges at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station Tuesday.

BART Police said a suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning at the Bay Fair station for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana for sale.

According to the police log, the arresting officer believed the suspect was providing a false name. Through a fingerprint check, the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Robinson, wanted by Seattle Police on outstanding warrants for felony domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and intimidating a witness.

According to KCPQ-TV in Seattle, Robinson – who served nearly 15 years for second-degree murder in a 1998 shooting – is accused of repeatedly assaulting a pregnant woman in March of this year and later threatening her after she and her young daughter escaped the attack.

Robinson was also convicted in 2014 for assaulting a woman in front of her 2-year-old daughter, and pled guilty to robbery that same year, the report said. He was released from prison in 2016 and has a pending DUI case from a January 2017 incident, KCPQ reported.

Robinson was booked at Santa Rita Jail for possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana for sale, providing false information to police and the outstanding warrants.