Deputy’s Wife Accused In Fatal I-680 DUI Crash Arrested For Public Intoxication

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The wife of an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested last year for an alleged DUI crash which killed a three-year-old has been arrested for public intoxication.

Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 40, of Pleasanton, was arrested Friday afternoon by Pleasanton police. She had been reportedly found lying on the sidewalk and was taken to a hospital.

Police said she left the hospital without clearance and was arrested and returned to the hospital. She was later booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

She has not yet been charged in the crash on Interstate Highway 680 in San Ramon on September 9, which killed Elijah Dunn and severely injured his mother.

Malihan was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after her SUV slammed into the back of a car parked on the shoulder of northbound 680 near Bollinger Canyon Road.

She was released on bail the next day.

Prosecutors were not specific on why she has not yet been charged, but said they are looking at possible second-degree murder charges.

“There are things that need to be done before a decision is made,” Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney Derek Butts said. “We don’t want these people out…We prefer she is not out, but we don’t have authority over her until she has been formally charged.”

After her September arrest, it was revealed Malihan had been previously arrested in June on misdemeanor DUI and child endangerment charges involving her own child.

“They should have kept her in jail, period. No bail,” said Dunn’s grandfather, Chuch Manoiki Jr. “If she was in jail, none of this would happened.”

She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to probation and time served.