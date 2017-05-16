Families Of Ghost Ship Fire Victims Filing Lawsuit

OAKLAND (AP) — Attorneys representing the families of people who died in an Oakland warehouse fire that broke out during an unlicensed concert plan to file a lawsuit against the building’s owner and manager.
Lawyer Mary Alexander says she will file the so-called master complaint in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland on Tuesday. Several families have filed individual lawsuits alleging unsafe conditions existed at the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship existed long before the Dec. 2 fire killed 36 partygoers. Alexander said those lawsuits will be litigated at the same time before a single judge.
District Attorney Nancy O’Malley says she is investigating whether criminal charges should be filed against the building’s owner, Chor Nar Siu Ng, and the building’s leaseholder, Derick Almena. Ng and Almena didn’t return calls.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.