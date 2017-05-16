Iggy Pop’s New Electronic Music Scores Robert Pattinson Movie Trailer

Watch the gritty trailer for featuring Iggy Pop's latest collaboration. May 16, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Burger Boogaloo, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Oakland, Oneohtrix Point Never, Robert Pattinson

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Iggy Pop recently teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never to write a song for Good Time, a crime drama featuring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The track features heavily in the film’s moody, suspenseful trailer—Iggy virtually talk-sings over some atmospheric, electronic sounds.

Pop detailed the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone last month.

168438954 Iggy Pops New Electronic Music Scores Robert Pattinson Movie Trailer

Iggy Pop (credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

“I’ve done a couple things since that are also in a quieter vein. The thing that Danger Mouse really guided me through, for the movie Gold, and something for a movie called Good Time, by the Safdie brothers, by an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name. They asked me to write for that. I had a ball doing that – it was challenging musically…”

Good Time debuts at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Watch the trailer for featuring Iggy Pop’s latest collaboration below:

Iggy Pop, along with the Buzzcocks and John Waters will be at Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo, located at Mosswood Park this summer.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch