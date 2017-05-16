Nicolas Sand, Creator Of ‘Orange Sunshine’ LSD Dies At 75

May 16, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Acid, LSD, Nicolas Sand, Orange Sunshine

LAGUNITAS (AP) — Swiss scientist Albert Hofmann may have invented LSD in the 1930s, and Timothy Leary was clearly its most prominent frontman in the 1960s.

But it was an obscure, self-taught chemist named Nicholas Sand who was the true wizard behind the curtain.

Sand, died April 24 at age 75. He launched tens of millions of acid trips across generations by producing arguably the most pure LSD, known as Orange Sunshine.

The Marin County coroner’s office says Sands died at his home in Lagunitas, north of San Francisco.

Sands and a partner flooded San Francisco in the late 1960s with millions of hits of acid before they were arrested.

He fled to Canada where, for 20 years, he produced millions more doses.

His story is told in the documentary “The Sunshine Makers.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch