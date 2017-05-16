Search For At-Risk Antioch Man May Be Wandering Around Naked

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Police in Brentwood have been searching for an at-risk Antioch man who went missing early Tuesday morning after walking away from a residence naked.
Mohammed Shepatullah, 19, walked away from a home in the 700 block of Waterville Drive just after midnight. He is considered at-risk because of a mental illness, police said.
Shepatullah is roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police said he has black hair, brown eyes and a short beard.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shepatullah. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Detective Lodge at (925) 809-7748.
