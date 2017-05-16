Penalty Phase Underway For Killer In Sierra LaMar Trial

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The convicted murderer of missing teenager Sierra LaMar will die in prison, but a Santa Clara County Superior Court jury will soon decide whether he will first live out the rest of his natural life behind bars or face execution.

This is how defense attorney Brian Matthews, in his opening statement Tuesday morning in the penalty phase of the trial against 26-year-old Antolin Garcia-Trres, framed the jury’s decision to impose either the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Garcia-Torres was convicted on May 9 of the 15-year-old’s murder in 2012, as well as of the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

“Antolin’s life changed the day you returned those guilty verdicts,” Matthews said. “His life is literally in your hands.”

In the prosecution’s opening statement, which came before that of the defense, David Boyd repeated to the jury that “the one just verdict” to impose on Garcia-Torres, who is said to have kidnapped Sierra as she walked down her street to catch the school bus, was death.

“This trial is about justice,” Boyd said. “Is it fair and right that he gets to live his life?”

As in the guilt phase of the trial, the jury must arrive at a verdict unanimously, but do not have the same requirement of determining that either verdict is appropriate beyond a reasonable doubt, Boyd explained.

Instead, each juror must come to a moral conclusion by evaluating the aggravating and mitigating factors presented in the next 10 or so days.

Among the mitigating factors that the defense will present are details of the poverty, abuse and neglect Garcia-Torres experienced growing up in Morgan Hill and San Martin.

Garcia-Torres’ mother, Laura Torres, is set to testify of the physical and emotional abuse that her alcoholic husband, Genaro Garcia Fernandez, inflicted on her before, during and after her pregnancy with the defendant.

Matthews made no mention of the fact that Garcia Fernandez is serving a life sentence at Salinas Valley State Prison for the sexual abuse of a female family member from age 5 to 14 while the defendant was a child.

Torres and Garcia Fernandez married in a small town in Mexico when Torres was just 13, Matthews said. Like other young men in the town, Garcia Fernandez sought work in the U.S.

The couple worked in strawberry fields when Torres was pregnant with Garcia-Torres and after he was born, living in a “barely habitable” shack in the middle of the fields, Matthews said.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a motion to prevent the defense from calling medical toxicologist Andres Lugo, who plans to testify that Garcia-Torres suffered long-term exposure to agricultural pesticides, perchlorates and possibly mercury.

Lugo conducted an on-site investigation of the San Martin area in February and interviewed some of Garcia-Torres’ neighbors and friends.

Prosecutors argued in their motion that his testimony is “based upon speculative inferences” and could confuse the issues and mislead the jury.

Witness testimony is set to continue in the trial at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

