Teens’ Harrowing, High-Wire Antics On Golden Gate Bridge Captured On Video

May 16, 2017 10:14 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two teens who eluded security to stage a nocturnal climb of the Golden Gate Bridge have triggered a social media frenzy of their high-wire antics.

The Daily Mail on Tuesday identified the pair as Peter Teatime and Tommy Rector who climbed the 746 foot-high structure with no safety equipment. Trespassing near or climbing the bridge is illegal.

bridge hanging 1 Teens Harrowing, High Wire Antics On Golden Gate Bridge Captured On Video

During the video the pair hang preciously from one of the giant cables, do somersaults on it and balance on one leg.

Teatime, who claims to be an 18-year-old from Allenton, Wisconsin, told the Daily Mail climbing the bridge was not an easy feat.

bridge climb 3 Teens Harrowing, High Wire Antics On Golden Gate Bridge Captured On Video

‘It was a tough climb and incredibly tiring, those cables get very steep,” he told the paper. “But for any explorer, the Golden Gate Bridge is an absolute must-do, as it’s the tallest bridge in the U.S. and such an iconic structure,”

Golden Gate Bridge officials have not issued a comment about the video.

