VIDEO: Rider Injured In Amgen Tour Of California Crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Latvian cyclist competing in the Amgen Tour Of California was recovering Tuesday from injuries suffered during a violent crash near the end of Stage Two in San Jose.

Toms Skujins took a hard fall on the descent along Quimby Road below Mount Hamilton, suffering a broken collarbone and concussion. Despite his injuries, Skujins appeared determined to get back on the bike on video captured from the KPIX 5 helicopter.

On the video, the dazed cyclist is seen stumbling all over the road and nearly walking into a group of racers coming down the course at high speeds.

Somehow, Skujins — racing for Cannondale-Drapac — was able to get back on the bike and continue for a short distance before officials pulled him from the course.

“Our internal concussion program is designed to slow things down and give the rider time to recover properly,” Team CEO Jonathan Vaughters told the Telegraph. “Concussion recovery varies from person to person and from day to day. We’ll evaluate Toms daily and he’ll need to pass a cognitive test before he returns to hard training or racing. His health is the most important thing to all of us.”

Poland’s Rafal Majka won the Stage in 3 hours 43 minutes and 46 seconds on a course that summited Mount Hamilton before ending in San Jose.