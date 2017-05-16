Watch Metallica Rock ‘Colbert’ With ‘Now That We’re Dead’

The Bay Area metal band positively slayed... May 16, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Metallica, Now That We’re Dead, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Metallica stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night for a face-melting performance of “Now That We’re Dead,” from the band’s new album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. During a day off from their WorldWired Tour, Metallica dropped by the New York studio to share with the studio audience what fans get to experience every night on the road — sans the blazing pyro and fireworks display.

Frontman James Hetfield opened the song with a very metal introduction: “If you want to live forever, then first you must die!”

The declaration set the tone for a five-minute performance filled with rhythmic shifts, chugging riffs, caustic vocals and a ripping solo.

Check it out below:

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour runs through August.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch