Watch The Grateful Dead’s ‘Long Strange Trip’ Documentary Trailer

May 16, 2017 1:23 PM
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Deadheads, prepare yourselves for the upcoming 241-minute long documentary about the Grateful Dead titled the Long Strange Trip. The official film trailer debuted on Tuesday.

Directed by Amir Bar-Lev and produced by Martin Scorsese, the expansive, four-hour long documentary contains new interviews, never-before-seen footage, performances and more.

This film promises to reveal the intense, untold story of the Grateful Dead, from the death of lead guitarist Jerry Garcia in 1995 to the band’s disdain for authority and convention.

The film hits theaters May 26 and debuts on Amazon Prime June 2nd.

Watch the trailer below:


