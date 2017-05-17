A’s To Replace Mariners Fan’s iPhone Smashed By Healy HR

SEATTLE (CBS SF) — The A’s gave a Seattle Mariners’ fan a big surprise when a team representative promised to replace his smart phone after it was shattered by an Athletics home run.

Peter Johnson’s iPhone 6 was smashed in Seattle Tuesday night when the A’s Ryon Healy launched a second-inning bomb into the upper deck at Safeco Field during the game against the Mariners.

Johnson tweeted the A’s a picture from the stands, asking “Can you guys please buy me a new phone? Your 2-run shot broke mine.”

To his shock, the A’s replied in the affirmative.

“I think it’s the least we could do. That huge bomb by Ryon Healy? A lot of people are saying it was one of the hardest-hit balls in all of Major League Baseball this year,” said A’s Sr. Director of Marketing Troy Smith. “Yeah, I think it’s all right if we have to get the guy a phone.”

Johnson said he took a lot of heat on twitter for letting the ball hit him. The question remains whether the social media ridicule was worth the price of a replacement iPhone.