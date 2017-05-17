Big Boi and Adam Levine Hit The Dry Cleaners In ‘Mic Jack’ Video

If singing doesn't work our Levine may have a second career in the laundry industry. May 17, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Big Boi, Boomiverse, BottleRock, BottleRock Napa Valley, Dry Cleaners, Maroon 5, Mic Jack, Music Video

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Big Boi and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine have a good time at the dry cleaners in the new video for “Mic Jack.”

In the clip, Big Boi comes to the dry cleaners to pick up his clothes from the attendant, played by Levine.

He goes through a series of different options, each time dropping into a scene that would go with the garment. A white fur coat, an astronaut uniform and a preppy sweater transport the rapper to alternate universes.

The track comes from Boomiverse, Big Boi’s first solo LP since 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 are headlining BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26th.

The album is scheduled for release June 16th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

