California Lawmaker Moves To Classify ‘Stealthing’ As Rape

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A California lawmaker wants to expand the definition of rape to include “stealthing,” the act of removing a condom during intercourse without consent.
California state Rep. Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) introduced a new bill, AB 1033, on Monday that aims to classify stealthing as a form of sexual assault, describing it as violating consent, exposing victims to unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.
“Stealthing is rape,” Garcia said in a statement. “Penetration without consent is rape.”
Garcia said California law does not currently acknowledge the act of stealthing, but that it should. Stealthing refers not only to the removal of a condom during sex, but also to tampering with a condom without consent.
Wisconsin state Rep. Melissa Sargent has introduced a bill to acknowledge stealthing as rape in her state as well.
Sargent said on Twitter this week that “The issue isn’t whether or not ‘stealthing’ is happening, it’s whether or not we’re going to do something about it.”
