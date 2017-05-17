Group Of Juveniles Stab Person In San Francisco’s Dolores Park

May 17, 2017 9:30 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of juveniles allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in broad daylight in San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Wednesday.

San Francisco police say the stabbing was reported in the park at 5:23 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds and the suspects were not immediately located.

The suspects were described as either five or six juveniles who fled the scene before police arrived.

The Mission Local newspaper interviewed witnesses who say they saw the group of youths chase the victim across the park, and then attack him with a golf club and a glass bottle.

Police said they are investigating the attack and did not have any details about the victim’s condition.

