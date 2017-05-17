Snoop Dogg To Host Revamped Game Show ‘The Joker’s Wild’

Joker! Joker! And a Joker! May 17, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Game Show, Hip Hop, Host, Michael Strahan, Rapper, Snoop Dogg, The Joker’s Wild

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Hip-hop veteran and celebrity entertainer Snoop Dogg will host a revival of the classic ’70s game show The Joker’s Wild.

The half-hour program will feature a casino set with classic over-sized dice and playing cards featured in the original show. Contestants will answer street-smart questions to win.

The set will also include the original slot machine from the show reports Variety.

Snoop will executive produce the show with Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Moriniof SMAC, Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films, and Vincent Rubino.

While you’re waiting for The Joker’s Wild to air, you can enjoy watching the rapper and Martha Stewart on their new cooking show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

The rapper will appear as a special guest on six of Linkin Park’s concert dates, including the SAP Center in San Jose on October 18th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch