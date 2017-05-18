3 Injured, One Critically, In Fire At Google I/O Conference

May 18, 2017 5:26 PM
MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A fire during Googles I/O conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre Thursday afternoon sent three to people to the hospital, according to authorities.

The Mountain View Fire Department said one of those victims has life threatening injuries.

The fire reportedly happened in a picnic table area away from the reserved seating in the main part of the amphitheater. The three victims have been transported to an area hospital.

Fire investigators with the department are at the scene.

So far, there was no word yet on what caused the fire or how the people were injured.

