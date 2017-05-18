Amtrak Train Strikes Pedestrian; Capitol Corridor Delays

PINOLE (CBS SF) — An eastbound Capitol Corridor train struck and killed a person Thursday morning, according to officials at Amtrak and the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.
The person was struck in the area of Tennant and Railroad avenues, according to the coroner’s office.
The collision was reported around 6 a.m. and involved Capitol Corridor train No. 520, which runs from Oakland’s Jack London Square to Sacramento, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.
No injuries were reported among the 57 people on board the train. The passengers were transferred to train No. 522, which runs along the
same route.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.