Measure Introduced In Calif. Legislature Calls For Trump’s Impeachment

May 18, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Assemblyman Evan Low, Impeachment, President Donald Trump

CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) — A state lawmaker from the Bay Area is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

On Wednesday, Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) introduced a resolution asking the president to resign and calling on Congress to impeach him if he does not.

“When taking a look at this issue and focusing on precedent there is there’s historical context to this,” Low told KPIX 5. “We cannot wait any longer for an additional shoe to drop so we need to take affirmative action.”

Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell). (CBS)

The measure is largely symbolic, as only Congress can start the impeachment process.

City councils in Berkeley, Alameda and Richmond have all passed resolutions calling for Trump’s impeachment.

