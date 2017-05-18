Overnight Standoff In El Sobrante Ends In Arrest

EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) – Sheriff’s deputies in Contra Costa County arrested a suspect Thursday morning following an hours-long standoff that began Wednesday night, according to sheriff’s officials.

According to Contra Costa County sheriff’s Lt. Ian Habert, at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday sheriff’s officials received a call from someone reporting that they heard yelling and two gunshots in the 5700 block of Nottingham Drive in El Sobrante in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

At the scene, sheriff’s deputies attempted to make contact with a male suspect who was inside a home. From outside, deputies called out to the suspect in an attempt to make contact with him.

In the meantime, residents in the surrounding houses were asked to shelter in place.

At 4:55 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody, Habert said.

The shelter-in-place advisory was lifted at 5:36 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries, Habert said.

Further details were not immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.