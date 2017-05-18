Foodie Chap Returns To Miner Family Winery

NAPA VALLEY (CBS SF) – In 1996 the Miner Family Winerybrand is born when Dave Miner, working as President of Oakville Ranch, decides to become a custom crush client and start his own wine.

In 1997 Gary Brookman joined as winemaker for Oakville Ranch and to establish Dave’s own label, Miner Family. A former Joseph Phelps alum, Gary handled the wine portfolio and helped expand their custom crush client business.

Miner Wines have been enjoyed by all manner of people over the years and have even been served at the White House for Presidents and dignitaries at a handful of State dinners.

The Miner team will be serving Emily’s cuvée at BottleRock Napa Valley. It’s an eponymous wine made in remembrance of Emily Miner, co-founder of Miner Family Winery who lost her battle with lung cancer in 2011. As a tribute to Emily and to continue the fight against cancer, a portion of the proceeds of Emily’s will go to long-time partner, The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Miner will once again sponsor a music stage at BottleRock Napa Valley – May 26th, 27th & 28th at the Napa Fairgrounds.

Good music and good vibes will fill the air as Miner Wines flow.

I too will be at BottleRock Napa Valley hosting the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage where famous chefs and winemakers will mix it up with rock stars & sports personalities

. This will be EPIC, TASTY FOODIE FUN!!

Enjoy my wine fueled conversation with wine man and music man Dave Miner. Listen for Dave on guitar toward the end of our interview….the dude knows how to make a guitar sing.

See you at BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 over the Memorial Day Weekend!

Cheers, Liam!

MINER FAMILY WINE NOTES

Emily’s is our eponymous offering in remembrance of Emily Miner, co-founder of Miner Family Winery. This blend is as expressive and elegant as our muse.

We honor her by crafting a decadent and rich wine layered with aromas of black fruit and hints of mocha, espresso and toasted oak. Truly iconic Napa Valley for a truly iconic woman.

APPELLATION: Napa Valley

VINEYARD: Stagecoach, Buselli & Miner & Schlein Vineyards

BLEND:

76% Cabernet Sauvignon

19% Cabernet Franc

5% Merlot

HARVEST:

September 24 – October 13, 2014

Picked at 24.1 – 28.9 Brix

BARREL AGING:

21 Months

55% New French Oak

ANALYSIS:

Alcohol 14.5%

pH 3.67

TA .61

PRODUCTION: 2,744 cases

BOTTLED: August 18, 2016

RELEASE DATE: Spring 2017

SUGGESTED RETAIL: $50

HISTORY:

Miner is a dynamic family-owned winery tucked along the eastern hills of the Oakville appellation in the heart of Napa Valley. Founded in 1998 by Dave and Emily Miner, Miner Family Winery crafts reserve-style wines by sourcing fruit from Napa Valley and other specially selected California vineyards.

Winemaker Stacy Vogel uses a combination of old world winemaking techniques and modern technology to make wines that reflect the unique characteristics of individual vineyards or “terroir” where specific varietals grow best. This fusion of superb vineyard sites and thoughtful winemaking allows Miner to deliver elegant, expressive wines.

Like this: Like Loading...

For more informartion, visit:7850 Silverado TraiOakville, CA 945621.800.366.WINE (9463)