Pelosi: Special Counsel Not Enough, White House Needs ‘Adult Supervision’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco isn’t as enthusiastic as some about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate alleged ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Pelosi is concerned that the counsel won’t be independent of the White House.

At her first news conference since Robert Mueller was named Special Counsel, Pelosi said she prefers a truly independent prosecutor named by Congress or a Congressional commission even though she has the highest regard for Mueller, a former FBI Director and US Attorney in San Francisco.

“It is within the Trump-appointed Justice Department. When we were asking for a special prosecutor, now counsel, we were saying it should be appointed by somebody not appointed by President Trump. But it does raise suspicions,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also mocked the president’s tweets complaining about a “witch hunt.”

“Get some thick skin? Okay?” she said.

Pelosi said in many ways, the Trump White House is more dangerous than President Richard Nixon’s was during Watergate, because issues of national security are at stake, and no one seems to know what they’re doing:

“The place is unruly, undisciplined, unreliable and unsafe,” Pelosi said. “It needs some adult supervision.”