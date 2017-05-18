Tearful Return Home For Fallen Alameda Deputy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — As his tearful relatives stood near by, the body of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy was returned home to Stockton six days after he was killed in a Bay Area freeway crash.

Sroeuy Khin was killed last Friday when a Tesla bus carrying 51 employees rear-ended his car on eastbound Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass as he was returning home to Stockton after working an overnight shift at the Santa Rita jail.

On Wednesday, a motorcade finally carried his casket back to Stockton where it was greeted by an honor guard and his grieving relatives and friends.

“I just wanted him back,” his wife, Melanie Ou, told reporters as she battled tears. “It’s all I want. I miss him. He was the best man in the world.”

She stood outside the DeYoung Memorial Chapel, being supported by her son — BJ Phim.

“He was a better man than he was a better cop,” Phim said. “Everyone here knows that. He was my best friend…He was always optimistic. He always saw the good in everybody…He was a hero to the community. He taught me everything i need to know.”

Khin was a Stockton police officer before he joined the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department in 2007. He is survived by his wife and four children.