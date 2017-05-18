‘Valor’ And Rebooted ‘Dynasty’ Join CW’s Fall Line-Up

NEW YORK (CBS SF) — During The CW’s Fall Upfront event in New York on Thursday, CW President Mark Pedowitz announced the inclusion of four new shows coming to the network.

For the Fall season, Pedowitz announced The CW is bringing back the 80’s hit prime-time soap opera Dynasty to it’s 2017-2018 line-up. The show will be co-produced by ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘The O.C.’ creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. With the blessing of the original ‘Dynasty’ creators Esther and Richard Alan Shapiro, Schwartz and Savage plan to give a fresh spin to The Carringtons and The Colbys.

The CW President said bringing the show to the network was a “no-brainer” considering the force behind the series. The show’s co-executive producers include Jane the Virgin’s Brad Siberling, Revenge’s Sallie Patrick and The Shapiros.

The reboot stars Grant Show as Blake Carrington, made popular by the late John Forsythe. Nathalie Kelley as Cristal Jennings, Rafael de la Fuente as Sam, Elizabeth Gillies plays Fallon Carrington, James Mackay as Steven Carrington and Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby.

Pedowitz also said the CW was open to have original members from the 1981 to 1989 cast on the new show, but say it’s up to the new show’s producers to decide. Which opens the possibility of having Joan Collins, Linda Evans, Diahann Carroll and Heather Locklear make an epic entrance to the new show.

Joining Dynasty in the Fall, The CW will debut the military drama, Valor starring Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr, Melissa Roxburgh, Charlie Barnett and Corbin Reid. ‘Valor’ follows the story of the Shadow Raiders, an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots, sent on a deadly mission that goes horribly wrong.

A new comedy starring Lucy Hale titled Life Sentence will makes it’s debut on The CW during the midseason. Hale stars as Stella, a cancer survivor who must face the “live in the moment” decisions she made when she thought she was dying. “Instead of living like she’s dying, she will have to learn to live like she’s living, and help her family and friends do the same…”

Life Sentence marks the return of Hale to The CW. From 2008-2009, she played Rose Baker in the comedy Privileged.

Straight from the pages of DC Comics, mega-superhero series producer Greg Berlanti is set to bring Black Lightning to The CW this mid-season. Also returning to The CW, Hart of Dixie’s Cress Williams plays Jefferson Pierce, a superhero who can control electricity and fight crime in his hometown. Until it was time for him to step away from all the long nights and finally keeping his own family safe, his days as the Black Lightning had to stop. Or so he thought. After 10 years as a civilian, Pierce may have to bring back his alter-ego out from retirement and do what needs to be done to stop crime and corruption.

The CW’s Fall Season is set to begin in October 2017. Watch them locally at KBCW 44 Cable 12.

