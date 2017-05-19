Amber Alert Issued For Boy Abducted By Father In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old boy abducted by his father in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP headquarters tweeted out information about the Amber Alert shortly before 2:30 p.m. on behalf of San Francisco police.

The suspect, 30-year-old suspect Jason Lam, an Asian male, has taken his son, a one-year-old black male named Makai Bangoura. He is approximately three feet tall and 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The alert also stated that Lam may be suicidal and should not be approached. He is reportedly driving a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with California license plate number 5SWY238.

Authorities ask that anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect immediately call 911.

  1. Marcela Villalovos says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Is it SWY or SEY?

  2. Raquel Santiago says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    The amber altert text I got has a different license 5SEY238 . PLEASE VERIFY LICENSE PLATE this is a child.

