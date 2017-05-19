DJ Khaled Raps At UC Berkeley Graduation

By Robyn Collins
(RADIO.COM) – Hip Hop star, DJ Khaled made an appearance at the graduation of statistics students at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday.
The speaker, Steve Stoute, had just finished his speech when he announced a gift for the graduates.
DJ Khaled sauntered through the crowd in a tracksuit, rapping “All I Do Is Win.”
Then the rapper provided words of inspiration fo the cap-and-gown-clad crowd, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he’s onstage with “kids and queens and a generation of geniuses.”
