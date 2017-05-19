Shots Fired During Armed Robbery At Danville Costco

DANVILLE (CBS) – Police are at the scene of a Costco store in Danville where one person was injured during an armed robbery where at least one shot was fired, according to authorities.

Police in Danville reportedly responded to a call at about 12:30 p.m. regarding two suspects entered the Costco located on Fostoria Way in Danville. According to a Danville city official, one suspect smashed a display case containing watches including a Rolex with a hammer.

When a Costco employee confronted the suspects, the second suspect pulled out a gun and fired it at least once.

Police located at least three shell casings at the scene.

While no one was reportedly struck but gunfire, at least one person sustained injuries either slipping or falling while trying to get away from the confrontation. That person was transported to the hospital.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the city tweeted that the Costco was close due to police activity.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene. Initial reports indicate the suspect vehicle is a Silver Toyota Camry with red, grey and white paper plates driven by a third suspect.

Police remain at the Costco investigating the situation.

The same Costco location was also robbed earlier this month when masked suspects used a hammer to smash a display case.