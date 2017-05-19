Suspicious Bottle Leads To San Jose School Evacuation

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The discovery of a bottle labeled “nitroglycerin” inside a backpack found by a janitor has led to the evacuation of part of a middle school in San Jose Friday morning, according to authorities.
At about 8:21 a.m. Friday, San Jose police responded to a fire aid call at the Bridges Academy, a 7th and 8th grade school located 1702 McLaughlin Avenue.
In addition to the bottle, which was about the size of a 750 milliliter liquor bottle, the backpack contain some written down scientific equations.
Students were evacuated to the cafeteria away from the area where the backpack was found.
The bomb squad was able to pack the bottle and remove it to a safe location where the liquid will be tested before dispose of it, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said at 10:35 a.m.
Traffic on McLaughlin between Bacchus and Audubon drives was blocked during the incident.
Police are set to reopen McLaughlin to traffic at around 11:30 a.m. after they finish sweeping the school.