Jet Collides With Service Truck On Tarmac At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — A commercial jet collided with a service truck on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Airport police said Aeromexico flight 642 was taxiing shortly after landing in Los Angeles when it clipped the truck.
Eight people were injured.
Two people in the truck were seriously hurt and 6 others in the truck suffered minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No one was hurt on the plane. The Boeing 737 had just come in from Mexico City and was carrying about 146 passengers and crew.
The plane’s wing was damaged.
The incident did not affect airport operations.
It is not clear how the truck got in the plane’s path.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.