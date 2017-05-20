Long Shot ‘Cloud Computing’ Wins Preakness In Huge Upset

May 20, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: Always Dreaming, Cloud Computing, Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cloud Computing caught Classic Empire in the final strides to win the Preakness in an upset.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, 13-1 long shot Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98.

Cloud Computing #2 ridden by Javier Castellano (L) beats Classic Empire #5 ridden by Julien Leparoux to win the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)


Classic Empire dueled with Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming throughout most of the race before taking the lead turning for home. It looked as if Classic Empire was going to win, but Cloud Computing came after him on the outside and beat him to the wire.

Kentucky Derby Winner Always Dreaming faded, and finished eighth, eliminating any chance of a Triple Crown winner for 2017.

