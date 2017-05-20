Major BART Delays After Train Derailment In Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART is reporting major delays due to a train derailment between the Balboa Park and Colma stations Saturday afternoon.
BART announced that all service had stopped between Balboa Park and Colma in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions at about 2:55 p.m.
The last two cars of a nine-car Dublin/Pleasanton bound train derailed near the Daly City station and “it will be a while before we find out” the cause, BART spokesman Taylor Huckaby said.
The Daly City station is closed.
There were 24 people on board the train, but no injuries were reported.
BART announced via Twitter that several transit agencies were offering mutual aid during the track closure.
BART is working to begin single-tracking trains through the area but passengers are advised to expect major delays throughout the evening Saturday.